LETTER: The FBI and the Vegas shooting

Beware of what the agency tries to keep from the public.

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boulder City, Nevada on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow

In reference to the recent report by Jenn Auh on the Las Vegas Review-Journal 7@7 stating that the FBI has released documents concerning the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting that may or may not indicate a possible motive: It is the documents the FBI is not releasing that the public should be demanding and that may indicate the true motive for the deranged madman opening fire on concertgoers.

As we learned in the Bundy trials that were ongoing in 2017 at the same time of the shooting, the FBI can and will withhold critical information that may implicate its incompetence regardless of the right of the public — or the courts — to know such information.