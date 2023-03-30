New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting

One gambler told the FBI that Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 60, was “very upset at the way casinos were treating him.”

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

The FBI investigates Stephen Paddock's 32nd-floor suite at Mandalay Bay, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Guns are shown in the Mandalay Bay suite of Stephen Paddock after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This October 2017 photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, part of the evidence images included on a preliminary report showing the interior of Stephen Paddock's 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Paddock began shooting into the crowd attending the Route 91 Music Festival from his hotel room into a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival music below on Oct. 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

People take pictures of crosses for the victims of Sunday's mass shooting placed near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kylie Wright of Flagstaff, Ariz. leaves behind roses at a makeshift memorial for victims of Sunday's mass shooting near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A woman walks past a mural nearby a memorial at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

People visit a memorial at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

New FBI documents reveal the most detailed account yet of the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman’s final days before he fatally shot 60 and injured hundreds more on the Strip.

Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on concertgoers in a 10-minute long rampage, was “very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers,” one gambler told the FBI.

The Oct. 1, 2017, attack ended when Paddock, who was positioned inside a Mandalay Bay hotel suite across from the country music festival, shot himself with a revolver.

The motive for the worst mass shooting in modern American history has largely been a mystery, and a possible motive.

But the FBI records, widely reported for the first time just two days after a Nashville shooter killed three adults and three kids at a private Christian elementary school, shed new light on Paddock’s gambling and mindset before the massacre.

Paddock, 64, had lost thousands of dollars gambling, according to records from Nevada gaming regulators. About a month before the shooting, he lost $38,000 in two days at the Tropicana Las Vegas, one employee told the FBI.

The stress could “easily be what caused Paddock to ‘snap,’” the gambler said, noting that casinos had reduced the number of perks they gave to VIP customers in the years leading up to the shooting.

Former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was on the Clark County Commision at the time of the shooting, said he was surprised that would be a possible motive, noting that casinos treat clientele “exceptionally well” and that mental health issues had to be a factor.

“It’s still a tragedy that we live every day here,” Sisolak said. “It’s obviously going to live with us forever, what happened.”

Those who knew Paddock described him as a strange, prolific video poker player who always wore gloves. One woman told the FBI that he never made eye contact or shook her hand. He had a “solid screen fence” put around his house, telling the woman he did not want anyone to see or look at him, records show.

Previous reports from law enforcement have provided a slim glimpse into who Paddock was.

A three-page summary report released by the FBI in 2019 reiterated that he acted alone. A panel of experts with access to troves of evidence also failed to determine a motive. At the time, a spokeswoman said no other reports related to the investigation would be released.

The FBI listed 10 key findings in the report, which painted a picture of a largely apathetic man, declining in physical and mental health as he aged, who may have seen the attack as a way to attain infamy.

“Throughout his life, Paddock went to great lengths to keep his thoughts private, and that extended to his final thinking about this mass murder,” the report stated. “Active shooters rarely have a singular motive or reason for engaging in a mass homicide.”

The report noted that he may have been influenced by his father, a convicted bank robber who escaped from federal prison in 1968 and landed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. He was arrested nearly a decade later, largely absent from Paddock’s life, and died in 1998.

In 2018, the Las Vegas police released a 187-page investigative report, which also found no clear motivation for what happened.

“What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where and how,” said then- Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. “What we have not been able to definitively answer is the ‘why’ Stephen Paddock committed this act.”

Lombardo declined to comment on the FBI report Thursday.

Police have said Paddock fired more than 1,000 rounds that night, using about a dozen different rifles equipped with bump stocks, which replicate automatic fire.

Investigators found no suicide note, video, manifesto or other form of explanation regarding the attack. The agency also found no evidence that Paddock was motivated by any ideological or political beliefs.

Instead, they determined that Paddock wanted to die by his own hands, possibly seeing suicide as an act of control in a life that seemed to keep spiraling into decline as he grew older: His financial status fell, his level of functioning slowly diminished, and he grew increasingly distressed at his inability to remedy those issues, the report said.

A Las Vegas doctor not identified in the document described Paddock as odd and almost emotionless and thought he might have bipolar disorder. He said Paddock seemed fearful of medications and refused to take antidepressant drugs, though he did accept prescriptions for anti-anxiety medicine.

Those drugs were found in his system during his autopsy. A separate examination of his brain done at Stanford University found no major abnormalities.

