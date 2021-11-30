68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The Fed’s incompetence on inflation

Paul Gary Las Vegas
November 29, 2021 - 4:35 pm
 

The head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, just woke up from his four-year help-the-wealthy stupor to state at the Fed meeting this month that inflation is here to stay longer than predicted. Really? What is just as scary is the incompetent President Joe Biden is nominating Mr. Powell for a second term. Keep the wealthy happy.

No middle-class American who has been ruined by the Fed’s policies to help the wealthy and keep interest rates at zero over the past few years should accept this incompetence and uncaring.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses
3
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
4
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
5
Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter
Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST