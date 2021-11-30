LETTER: The Fed’s incompetence on inflation

The head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, just woke up from his four-year help-the-wealthy stupor to state at the Fed meeting this month that inflation is here to stay longer than predicted. Really? What is just as scary is the incompetent President Joe Biden is nominating Mr. Powell for a second term. Keep the wealthy happy.

No middle-class American who has been ruined by the Fed’s policies to help the wealthy and keep interest rates at zero over the past few years should accept this incompetence and uncaring.