91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The Inflation Reduction Act is already working wonders for Nevada

Susie Martinez Las Vegas The writer is secretary-treasurer of the Nevada State AFL CIO.
July 8, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden holds a note card that has the number of COVID-19-related American d ...
FILE - President Joe Biden holds a note card that has the number of COVID-19-related American deaths as speaks about COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your recent editorial “Inflation Reduction Act will add to the deficit” is partisan and short-sighted. It focuses myopically on the deficit while ignoring the investments, jobs and cost-savings that the clean energy transition is already bringing to our country and our state.

The Inflation Reduction Act is creating jobs and saving Americans money. In Nevada alone, the legislation has already led to an investment of $4 billion and the creation of more than 10,000 good-paying jobs. In the next 10 years, 40,000 new clean energy jobs are projected to be added in the state. According to a recent poll, more than 70 percent of Nevadans feel favorably toward policies that create good-paying jobs and expand job training in the clean energy industry.

Moreover, what the editorial refers to as a “radical green agenda” is broadly popular. Nearly half of Nevadans (42 percent) approve of President Joe Biden’s clean energy plan, while a third (33 percent) don’t have an opinion or haven’t heard of it. When Nevadans get more information about the plan’s accomplishments, approval jumps by 17 points.

Two in three Nevadans say climate change is an important issue — a reality the editorial fails to acknowledge. The editorial also fails to mention that both parties tend to add to the deficit while in power. The deficit isn’t top of mind for everyday Nevadans, but jobs and gas prices are. And on these metrics, the Inflation Reduction Act is a home run.

MOST READ
1
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
2
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
3
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
4
Business jet from Las Vegas crashes in California, 6 dead
Business jet from Las Vegas crashes in California, 6 dead
5
Trump to Las Vegas crowd — Nevada is Republican
Trump to Las Vegas crowd — Nevada is Republican
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
EDITORIAL: Higher prices? Ha — the wind and sun are ‘free’
EDITORIAL: Higher prices? Ha — the wind and sun are ‘free’
LETTER: Renewable energy isn’t yet up to the task
LETTER: Renewable energy isn’t yet up to the task
EDITORIAL: Biden’s land grab would hurt Nevada
EDITORIAL: Biden’s land grab would hurt Nevada
EDITORIAL: The Big Guy ready to take responsibility for economy
EDITORIAL: The Big Guy ready to take responsibility for economy
EDITORIAL: Inflation Reduction Act will add to the deficit
EDITORIAL: Inflation Reduction Act will add to the deficit
Lombardo busts one-session veto record, rejecting 75 bills
Lombardo busts one-session veto record, rejecting 75 bills