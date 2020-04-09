LETTER: The Las Vegas homeless and social distancing

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The say a picture is worth a 1,000 words. The April 1 Review-Journal nailed it. Page 9A had a picture of homeless people waiting to be screened to enter a shelter in the Cashman Center parking lot. The homeless in line were too close together.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has been telling us to keep at least a six-foot distance between each other. The official who was organizing this temporary shelter should have told the homeless to keep such a distance. This is not a time to be politically correct, so get out there like a nice drill sergeant and order them to keep a safe distance. The government does not need to encourage the spread of the virus.