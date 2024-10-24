69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The lies around Nevada’s Question 6

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump is not of good character
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
LETTER: Kamala Harris and Captain Hindsight
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Question 3 supporters are misguided
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Don’t let Trump regain power
Philip Halverson Las Vegas
October 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The lies regarding Nevada’s ballot questions are despicable, in particular those about Question 6. Proponents of this referendum would have voters believe that abortion rights in Nevada are under threat. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Long ago, Nevada voters enshrined in state statute abortion protections for all women in our state. These generous protections allow abortions up to six months and they can’t be changed by the U.S. Senate, the Legislature or the president.

Question 6 would eliminate those protections and replace them with abortions allowed up to nine months. It would remove the need for parental consent for minors seeking abortions.

Don’t let the lies sway your vote. Vote “no” on Question 6 this November.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump is not of good character
Guy Heston Las Vegas

I want someone in our highest office who is a person of great character whom I can trust, even when I disagree with his or her policies. Mr. Trump is not that person.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Richard Skinner Henderson

It imperative to remind people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Andrew Dehler Las Vegas

RJ’s endorsement of Trump mentioned nothing about his character.

MORE STORIES