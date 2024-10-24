LETTER: The lies around Nevada’s Question 6

Long ago, Nevada voters enshrined in state statute abortion protections for all women in our state.

The lies regarding Nevada’s ballot questions are despicable, in particular those about Question 6. Proponents of this referendum would have voters believe that abortion rights in Nevada are under threat. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Long ago, Nevada voters enshrined in state statute abortion protections for all women in our state. These generous protections allow abortions up to six months and they can’t be changed by the U.S. Senate, the Legislature or the president.

Question 6 would eliminate those protections and replace them with abortions allowed up to nine months. It would remove the need for parental consent for minors seeking abortions.

Don’t let the lies sway your vote. Vote “no” on Question 6 this November.