LETTER: The logical disconnect of candidates claiming election fraud

Why run for office if you think the election is rigged?

(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Candidates running for office saying our elections are rigged and the votes are fraudulent must be dismissed from the ballot.

Who runs for office claiming the system is rigged? Why would you run for office if you truly believe the voting is rigged? Who are the voters voting for candidates claiming our voting process is rigged? I blame the voters who support candidates who mislead the public.

To all those who claim our election process is rigged, stay home. Don’t vote.