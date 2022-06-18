86°F
LETTER: The loud and the few on social media

Richard Kimmell Las Vegas
June 17, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 



It is estimated that 3 percent to 5 percent of the 200 million or so social media users in the United States make 90 percent of the political comments. So 8 million users make political comments. Of that, maybe 25 percent are radically progressive (2 million) — or 0.6 percent of the population.

Let that sink in: A tiny percentage of the population is driving a majority of the cultural and social narratives in this country. And the legacy media and entertainment industry treat social media trends as gospel and adjust their coverage and programming accordingly.

Think of it this way: Six out of every 10,000 social media users are dictating how we should change our country. If you went to a filled Allegiant Stadium, that would be like eight or nine people standing up and saying, “Listen to me.” Those six or seven people standing up would be drowned out by the rest of the crowd.

So maybe the best and brightest of us can take heart and choose to run for an elected office for a limited period of time. I urge those who are able to do so. Yes, your life may be raked through the coals. But how many people (outside of your circle) will actually take notice or care?

