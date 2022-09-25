LETTER: The manhunt is on for the elusive Cardinal slapper

The lead story in Tuesday’s Review-Journal Sports section reports that Arizona Cardinal QB Kyler Murray may have been slapped by a fan after the Raiders overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas police are investigating the matter.

Tuesday’s RJ Regional Briefs section includes three short blurbs: “Step father shoots son after dispute in murder suicide” along with “Husband fatally shoots wife before turning gun on self” and “Man, 34, stabs mother, 74, after brother steps outside.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is busy with family members killing each other and themselves and plenty of other serious crime in Las Vegas. Now they need to deal with a QB getting slapped by a fan.

The Cardinals head coach expressed his opinion on the allegation of an open palm to the face of his multi-millionaire star player by saying that “whoever did it … I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”

The coach’s outrage and call for vengeance, though harsh, may be understandable. The last thing anyone wants to see at an NFL game is physical violence. Still, Metro might prefer devoting its resources to matters other than chasing down a QB slapper. Not saying Mr. Murray deserved what he got, but even if they catch the elusive slapper, it might be hard to convict him if a jury of his peers is drawn from the Raider Nation.

Perhaps the police could narrow the focus of their investigation so as to limit the resources and hours they devote to bringing this football fan — this heinous criminal — to justice.

Was Will Smith at the game?