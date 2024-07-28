90°F
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better

The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas
July 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The July 21 commentary by William Choslovsky about closing The Mirage was spot on. My wife worked there 29 years and said it remains a gem. She now works at a much newer, bigger casino that she says isn’t nearly as nice or sturdy as The Mirage. I spent my life working in hotels and few can hold a candle to The Mirage.

Considering that an Indian tribe — the Seminole Tribe of Florida — now owns The Mirage, you’d think they’d understand the importance of continuity and tradition better than most. Desecration and destruction are something they have suffered, not inflicted.

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

