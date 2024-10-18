71°F
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3

John Fields Henderson
October 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. The opinion piece points out how the commercials, funded from out of state, avoid mentioning ranked-choice voting and all its impacts. I fear that, because of the misleading commercials, Question 3 will pass, and I wonder if any legal challenges are possible to ensure the public gets an accurate view.

Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect.

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

Ira Kleiman Henderson

Like all authoritarians, it’s the end justifies the means.

