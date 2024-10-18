LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. Is legal action possible?

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. The opinion piece points out how the commercials, funded from out of state, avoid mentioning ranked-choice voting and all its impacts. I fear that, because of the misleading commercials, Question 3 will pass, and I wonder if any legal challenges are possible to ensure the public gets an accurate view.