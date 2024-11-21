LETTER: The Musk austerity commission

Your Friday editorial was spot on about shrinking the budget via Elon Musk’s austerity commission. There also appears an even bigger potential budget reduction tool, if handled correctly.

With Donald Trump at the helm, I can see oil leases, pipelines, lithium mines and other exploratory approaches to raw materials increasing our domestic supply and setting us up for export. The result could be deficit reduction and tax revenue. With a GOP trifecta and a burgeoning deficit greeting a new administration, I cannot foresee a lot of resistance. Just like with a family, if you can’t reduce your expenses enough, you must increase your income or founder.