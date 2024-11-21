43°F
Letters

LETTER: The Musk austerity commission

Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
November 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Friday editorial was spot on about shrinking the budget via Elon Musk’s austerity commission. There also appears an even bigger potential budget reduction tool, if handled correctly.

With Donald Trump at the helm, I can see oil leases, pipelines, lithium mines and other exploratory approaches to raw materials increasing our domestic supply and setting us up for export. The result could be deficit reduction and tax revenue. With a GOP trifecta and a burgeoning deficit greeting a new administration, I cannot foresee a lot of resistance. Just like with a family, if you can’t reduce your expenses enough, you must increase your income or founder.

Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Georgetown offered Legos, coloring at a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times.”

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Rick Kern Incline Village

The legislation, as proposed, calls for $1.9 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 20 years. It will create a “projected” 7,500 jobs? That’s $253,330 taxpayers will pay for each job.

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs
Geoffrey Frasz Las Vegas

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

