LETTER: The Nevada Legislature and gun control

The new gun bill is unconstitutional in that it takes away a citizen’s right to self-defense. When a criminal breaks into your home and you have to unlock a safe to retrieve a weapon, you will already have been killed.

As for not locking up your weapon, it is better to be tried by 12 men than carried out by six.

The new law will also be detrimental to law enforcement, in that if your gun is stolen, you will not report it. You will just go buy another one. But I guess that’s OK. Let’s just make criminals of law-abiding citizens.