LETTER: The passing of Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
December 30, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

President Jimmy Carter can rest in peace knowing he will no longer be remembered as the worst president in modern history. Unlike the present occupant of the Oval Office, Mr. Carter was a good man motivated by serving the public interest instead of the interests of himself and his family.

His administration was marred by inflation, malaise, the Panama Canal disposition, failed energy policies, overrides of his vetoes and his failure to resolve the Iran hostage situation. Although his leadership abilities fell short in terms of running the nation, he redeemed himself in his post-presidential years as a humanitarian dedicated to global public service.

