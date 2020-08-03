LETTER: The Peter Principle in action

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunday’s letter from Walter Wegst provided insight on our governor missing from analysis by various experts and talking heads. The Democratic wave and the lack of a competent competitor brought us a proven “community organizer” to lead the state. After embarrassing press conferences, disinterest and disassociation with the special legislative session and a series of pandemic decisions built on a foundation of fear, the governor has retreated and is barely seen or heard from.

We can be grateful that he has the self-awareness to understand he is in over his head in the governor’s chair, as the state struggles without a vision beyond “What is California doing?” The Peter Principle explains his incompetence. But the question of why the citizens of Nevada thought he was qualified to do the job remains a mystery and resulted in a decision for which the entire state continues to suffer.