LETTER: The Peter Principle in action
The hits keep coming for Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sunday’s letter from Walter Wegst provided insight on our governor missing from analysis by various experts and talking heads. The Democratic wave and the lack of a competent competitor brought us a proven “community organizer” to lead the state. After embarrassing press conferences, disinterest and disassociation with the special legislative session and a series of pandemic decisions built on a foundation of fear, the governor has retreated and is barely seen or heard from.
We can be grateful that he has the self-awareness to understand he is in over his head in the governor’s chair, as the state struggles without a vision beyond “What is California doing?” The Peter Principle explains his incompetence. But the question of why the citizens of Nevada thought he was qualified to do the job remains a mystery and resulted in a decision for which the entire state continues to suffer.