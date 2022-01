Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal @ellenkschmidttt

When I started to read Joe Mathews’ essay on the Sunday Viewpoints cover about “foster care for all,” I was appalled. Then I became enraged. Unbelievable.

But by paragraph five, I’d figured it out and began to chuckle — and that turned to full-fledged laughter. What a great idea. The only thing wrong is that you forgot to print the last two words: April fools!