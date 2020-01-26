51°F
Letters

LETTER: The president and impeachment

David Sweeney Las Vegas
January 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Jan. 22 editorial on impeachment:

There was, in fact, a crime committed by the president. An independent federal office has confirmed this, even though it is clear to any intelligent American with an open and independent mind. Election rigging and undue influence are crimes. Similarly, the massive resources devoted to a cover-up are illegal and viscerally offensive.

Conferred with our nation’s trust and bound by a solemn oath, our president overtly violated his oath, our trust and our laws. It is equally reprehensible that he and others so blatantly cover up those violations.

I am repulsed by the fact that an entire political party can arrogantly, blindly and complicitly maintain this conduct to be acceptable, benign and nonpunishable.

