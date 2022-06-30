LETTER: The problems with the January 6 committee
It’s reminiscent of a Soviet show trial.
A recent letter to the editor (“Willful Ignorance”, Saturday) ridicules Victor Davis Hanson for claiming the January 6 House Committee is partisan. Well of course it’s partisan, biased, and reminiscent of a Soviet show trial. Consider the following:
1. Committee membership is restricted to those chosen by Democrat leadership, there are NO Republicans chosen by their leadership.
2. Evidence presented is edited, altered, and highly selective.
3. There is no cross examination of those testifying before the committee.
4. No opposing evidence is allowed.
5. No rebuttal of evidence is allowed.
Tell me how this is not partisan. This reminds me of that useful term, “dog and pony show”. It’s not a legitimate proceeding, it’s choreographed propaganda.