Letters

LETTER: The problems with the January 6 committee

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
June 29, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack listen to a video of President Donald Trump in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A recent letter to the editor (“Willful Ignorance”, Saturday) ridicules Victor Davis Hanson for claiming the January 6 House Committee is partisan. Well of course it’s partisan, biased, and reminiscent of a Soviet show trial. Consider the following:

1. Committee membership is restricted to those chosen by Democrat leadership, there are NO Republicans chosen by their leadership.

2. Evidence presented is edited, altered, and highly selective.

3. There is no cross examination of those testifying before the committee.

4. No opposing evidence is allowed.

5. No rebuttal of evidence is allowed.

Tell me how this is not partisan. This reminds me of that useful term, “dog and pony show”. It’s not a legitimate proceeding, it’s choreographed propaganda.

