LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution

Thank goodness Daniel Penny has been acquitted.

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black. This ridiculous and racist prosecution was nothing more than Mr. Bragg’s warped form of “reparation.”

Mr. Penny wants to go into architecture as a career. Mr. Bragg has bankrupted him. Let’s hope someone offers him a pathway to that career or a lucrative book deal — or assistance in a civil rights case against Mr. Bragg.