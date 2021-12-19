38°F
LETTER: The Raiders enjoy a Las Vegas residency

Douglas French Las Vegas
December 18, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Raiders fan Wayne Marbry told the Review-Journal’s Sam Gordon that a Raiders game “is not a sit-on-your-ass event” (Dec. 12 Review-Journal). Mr. Marbry will learn the Raiders are just another Las Vegas residency — like Siegfried and Roy or Penn and Teller — except the tickets are much more expensive and the parking logistics much more difficult.

Mr. Gordon’s illuminating article pointed out that Raiders fans and players are surprised at the support visiting teams receive at Allegiant Stadium. Wasn’t the whole idea of taking $750 million from the taxpayers to draw fans from out of town?

Mr. Marbry believes, “It may take two or three seasons just for [local fans] to let that sink in, that the team feeds off your energy.” No, like all Las Vegas entertainers, the local football team will learn to create its own energy or suffer with low attendance.

That comfy seat you paid so much for is to sit in. Don’t block the view of people behind you, Mr. Marbry. They traveled a long way here to feed the local economy.

