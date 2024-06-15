LETTER: Southern Nevada doesn’t need more land for growth

The Bureau of Land Management should keep all the land it controls, and our city, county and state governments should pass legislation to restrict new housing.

I was disappointed to read a recent Review-Journal commentary bemoaning the fact that there was a shortage of land for new housing. We are in a critical water shortage situation. The Bureau of Land Management should keep all the land it controls, and our city, county and state governments should pass legislation to restrict new housing.

I realize this is unpopular with politicians looking for revenue from development. But if we keep building as if there is no reckoning on the horizon, we will suffer when drastic measures need to be imposed for any type of water service.