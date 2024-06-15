98°F
Letters

LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult

D.J. Neyhart Berkeley, California
June 14, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Roy McGee of Henderson says he is displeased with the Republican Party, particularly because of his distaste for the behavior of its now criminal standard-bearer (Sunday letter to the editor). I, too, am a life-long Republican in the voting booth since Barry Goldwater in 1964. When I joined the party there were Republicans of intelligence, dignity, honor and devotion to public service rather than self-aggrandizement. Mr. McGee says he will vote only for Democrats. My view is there are still many decent Republicans who are possessed of conscience and competence who are not Trump cultists. Even if the barrel is full of bad apples, you can find a few good ones, here and there.

