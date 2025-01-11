LETTER: The Raiders have many problems

Sports columnist Adam Hill cites five reasons why the Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce (Thursday Review-Journal). First of all, Mark Davis is one of the worst owners. The Raiders have drafted two players who are above average during his ownership (Crosby and Spillane). Mr. Pierce became the head coach toward the last half of the 2023 season with one of the worst rosters in football. It’s pretty hard to win that way.

Maybe he shouldn’t be a head coach, but he definitely adds value to a team in another position. Also there is talk about Bill Belichick coming here as the head coach. Without Tom Brady, Mr. Belichick has an overall losing record.