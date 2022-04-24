66°F
Letters

LETTER: The Review-Journal’s anti-Biden bias is showing

Glenn Parrent Las Vegas
April 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

I read your paper daily but did not for a few years. From 2016 to 2021, I lived in Utah. I’m in Las Vegas now.

I’m distressed by the headline above your Thursday editorial, “White House consults ouija board on mask appeal.” It seems to me that President Joe Biden does nothing you approve of. It is obvious to any fair-minded reader that you have it “in” for him, his administration and all Democrats in general.

Sounds unfair to me.

I missed all the years you wrote editorials during the past administration, but I can’t imagine that insane chaos made sense to you. Perhaps between your doses of Ivermectin, bleach and ultra-violet light, you found some positive things to comment on.

Look at the bigger picture. Nothing and no one is perfect, including the Review-Journal, the temporary offices you hold as editors and your daily anti-administration drum beating. You are short-sighted. Why not explore some of the Nevada Republican candidates? Help us know who are serious and qualified and who are just nut cases. If your opinions count, then let them count for something instead of just jabbing at Joe Biden.

