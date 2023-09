Protesters throw flaming debris over a fence at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Thank you for all your reporting on the Jan. 6 jail sentences. Of course, we all know that justice delayed is justice denied, right?

So after the George Floyd debacle, we had billions of dollars in destruction and many killed. Yet, the Review-Journal publishes bupkis about the sentences meted for those offenders. Oh yes, I forgot. What sentences? Nothing to see here.