LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

Tunneling underground in Las Vegas can pose potential risks, especially given the unique geology and infrastructure of the region (“Elon Musk’s Boring Company is tunneling beneath Las Vegas with little oversight,” Sunday Review-Journal). I question whether surveys and planning have considered the possible impact on existing infrastructure.

Sinkholes occur when the ground collapses due to the removal of material or changes in pressure. Las Vegas has areas where the groundwater is relatively shallow, and tunneling could disrupt local hydrology, potentially leading to sinkholes.

The construction of tunnels can affect nearby buildings and structures by altering the stability of the ground beneath them. The removal of material during tunneling could result in the settlement or subsidence of the ground, weakening the foundation of existing structures. This could lead to cracks in buildings or even more severe structural damage if the tunneling process is not carefully managed.

As we are in a semi-arid region with a delicate water table, tunneling could alter the flow of groundwater, leading to unexpected shifts in water supply and changes in the structural integrity of the ground. This might affect both natural systems and man-made infrastructure.

Though Las Vegas is not as seismically active as some regions, there are still fault lines in Nevada. Tunneling could potentially trigger minor seismic events or exacerbate existing seismic vulnerabilities in the area, especially if the excavation disturbs the fault lines or existing underground stresses.

It’s unwise to only look at potential benefits while ignoring possible risks.