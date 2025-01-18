43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Tree stumps from removed downed trees in the wash along Kyle Canyon Road. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Kyle Canyon Road and safety hazards
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Boring Company article was a good read
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
January 17, 2025 - 9:03 pm
 

Tunneling underground in Las Vegas can pose potential risks, especially given the unique geology and infrastructure of the region (“Elon Musk’s Boring Company is tunneling beneath Las Vegas with little oversight,” Sunday Review-Journal). I question whether surveys and planning have considered the possible impact on existing infrastructure.

Sinkholes occur when the ground collapses due to the removal of material or changes in pressure. Las Vegas has areas where the groundwater is relatively shallow, and tunneling could disrupt local hydrology, potentially leading to sinkholes.

The construction of tunnels can affect nearby buildings and structures by altering the stability of the ground beneath them. The removal of material during tunneling could result in the settlement or subsidence of the ground, weakening the foundation of existing structures. This could lead to cracks in buildings or even more severe structural damage if the tunneling process is not carefully managed.

As we are in a semi-arid region with a delicate water table, tunneling could alter the flow of groundwater, leading to unexpected shifts in water supply and changes in the structural integrity of the ground. This might affect both natural systems and man-made infrastructure.

Though Las Vegas is not as seismically active as some regions, there are still fault lines in Nevada. Tunneling could potentially trigger minor seismic events or exacerbate existing seismic vulnerabilities in the area, especially if the excavation disturbs the fault lines or existing underground stresses.

Las Vegas is built on a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling technically difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

It’s unwise to only look at potential benefits while ignoring possible risks.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
Robert Rovere Las Vegas

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Charlie Ward Las Vegas

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Tree stumps from removed downed trees in the wash along Kyle Canyon Road. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Kyle Canyon Road and safety hazards
Jim Thomson Las Vegas

The city has allowed the developer to sell these newly developed homes without repairing Kyle Canyon Road to its former rough, but serviceable, condition and without completing off-site or right-of-way improvements.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump and his gags
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump loves, and is effective at, jerking around the press and the gullible.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Pertitent facts
Anne Merriman Henderson

More to the story of the man who went on Strip stabbing rampage.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: California fires hit close to home
Judy Kurzynowski Henderson

Why are so many people looking to place blame for the devastating fires happening in California instead of looking to help?

AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: California fires and priorities
Darlien C. Breeze Las Vegas

I read that Los Angeles won’t use ocean water to put out fires because the salt will harm the equipment.

MORE STORIES