Letters

LETTER: The rodeo and animal cruelty

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
December 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Ever think about why those rodeo broncos buck so well? Well, electrified testicles would put a kick to man and beast.

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak and food stamp rules
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

If we continue giving away food stamps to “work-eligible adults” without restriction, we will just encourage people not to work.