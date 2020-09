Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shame. The National Finals Rodeo is moving to Texas this December. And with it goes the electrifying of testicles that gets broncos bucking. Then horns get turned and twisted, ad nauseam, showing the macho bravado of their riders. In fairness, man and beast participation should be reversed. Now Texas can get charged up, this year only, by welcoming it back to where it all started in 1959.