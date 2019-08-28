100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The sad repetition the Clark County School District

Christopher Galyean Henderson
August 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Once again, we find the Clark County School District embroiled in budgetary issues. Sadly, it seems to be the same old play we’ve seen over and over again.

Safe in their royal surroundings, the superintendent and his noble advisers, members of the School Board, spend lavishly on themselves while ignoring the contractual promises they made to their teachers. They ignore step pay raises that teachers spent their money on to achieve, and they renege on salary increases they promised. Perhaps that is oversimplified, but it is nevertheless true.

Let’s have a special election to replace the entire School Board. Have the new board appoint a local professional who knows this district. Budget from the bottom up — schools first. Do a forensic audit and identify wasteful spending.

Education has become a profitable enterprise that has to be monitored by accountable representatives of the people. Of course, that means voters need to pay attention to what is happening in their school district.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Las Vegas Monorail approaches MGM Station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow ...
LETTER: Las Vegas monorail just bleeds money
Jerry Gordon Henderson

It’s obvious that the creators of the Las Vegas monorail were on the wrong track from the very beginning.

Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks during a "Need to Impeach" town ...
LETTER: Get annoying Tom Steyer off the airwaves
Brian Heilmann Las Vegas

Friends, relatives and neighbors are getting tired of the hate TV ads from Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Kudos to police and firefighters in Laughlin
Donna Andress Nelson

I want to commend the excellent work of our firemen and police in Laughlin for attending not only to a conflagration but an attempted casino heist.