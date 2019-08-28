LETTER: The sad repetition the Clark County School District

Once again, we find the Clark County School District embroiled in budgetary issues. Sadly, it seems to be the same old play we’ve seen over and over again.

Safe in their royal surroundings, the superintendent and his noble advisers, members of the School Board, spend lavishly on themselves while ignoring the contractual promises they made to their teachers. They ignore step pay raises that teachers spent their money on to achieve, and they renege on salary increases they promised. Perhaps that is oversimplified, but it is nevertheless true.

Let’s have a special election to replace the entire School Board. Have the new board appoint a local professional who knows this district. Budget from the bottom up — schools first. Do a forensic audit and identify wasteful spending.

Education has become a profitable enterprise that has to be monitored by accountable representatives of the people. Of course, that means voters need to pay attention to what is happening in their school district.