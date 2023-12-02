50°F
Letters

LETTER: The same old story in the Middle East

Lou Young North Las Vegas
December 1, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

One accepted definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting different results. We are witnessing this phenomenon in Israel right now.

Over the years, Hamas, or another version, has attacked Israel with the goal of eliminating the entire state and all of the Jews living there. Every time, the United Nations and individual nations call for a ceasefire — and it always happens.

There have always been skirmishes, but Oct. 7 was a large-scale invasion. Again, there are calls for a ceasefire.

What has Hamas done to make anybody think it would honor a ceasefire in the long run? A ceasefire gives the group time to rearm and reinforce its intention to do this again.

During World War II, when we liberated France, did we stop there or did we continue until the threat was eliminated? The world should let Israel secure its future and eliminate the threat to its very existence.

