LETTER: The stench of political ads in the Nevada air

TV remote control

While watching television recently, I was struck by a particularly long barrage of political ads. Some were paid for by Democrats and some by Republicans. The politicians featured in the ads accused their opponent of being a liar, cheat, crook, thief, criminal, etc. Each assured me that he or she will fight for what is truly right against their opponent, who will surely fight to hurt me somehow.

Now, if I were an alien who landed in Nevada recently, these ads would surely make me think that politicians are all horrible people who have only one goal: to cheat their constituents.

No wonder politicians are roundly hated by voters. They do a wonderful job of demonizing each other and, along the way, have managed to destroy whatever respect the people once had for the government they hope to lead. Is it too late for morning in America?