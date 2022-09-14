LETTER: The streets aren’t safe. This is why.

Memphis police officers search an area where a body had been found in South Memphis, Tenn., near Victor Street and East Person Ave., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Police in Tennessee said Tuesday, Sept. 6, they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. Cleotha Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Eliza Fletcher is the latest victim of America’s new pastime: crime. Ms. Fletcher decided to jog in Memphis, Tennessee, in the early morning hours and was raped and murdered.

Many people on the internet blamed her. Didn’t she know it was dangerous? Why did a wealthy woman live in an unsafe neighborhood?

This is the mentality that has turned our cities and neighborhoods over to lowlife thugs. It is our right to walk and jog and for children to play in safety.

It is the duty of our elected leaders to guarantee the safety of the people. It’s time to realize you can’t fight crime with tolerance and understanding. Ms. Fletcher was the victim of a failed criminal justice system.