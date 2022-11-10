LETTER: The sun still came up the day after the election

Someone once said that democracy is fragile. I think it’s a tough SOB.

Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On Tuesday night, after the polls closed, I went into lockdown. I dusted off my Y2K survival kit, hand cranked my emergency radio, closed my curtains and waited for the end of democracy. It was a quiet night, much like London was quiet before the V2s came.

As dawn broke, I peered warily through my curtains. There were no bands of roving Nazi brown shirts burning my Review-Journal in the driveway. My Democrat-voting neighbor was just as cheerful as ever. I logged on to my Social Security and Medicare accounts — both were still up and running. It was morning in America, and we had made it through the restless night. It was time to put away my survival kit until 2024.

