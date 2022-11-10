51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: The sun still came up the day after the election

Bill Heard Boulder City
November 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On Tuesday night, after the polls closed, I went into lockdown. I dusted off my Y2K survival kit, hand cranked my emergency radio, closed my curtains and waited for the end of democracy. It was a quiet night, much like London was quiet before the V2s came.

As dawn broke, I peered warily through my curtains. There were no bands of roving Nazi brown shirts burning my Review-Journal in the driveway. My Democrat-voting neighbor was just as cheerful as ever. I logged on to my Social Security and Medicare accounts — both were still up and running. It was morning in America, and we had made it through the restless night. It was time to put away my survival kit until 2024.

Someone once said that democracy is fragile. Me, personally? I think it’s a tough SOB.

MOST READ
1
Laxalt holds lead over Cortez Masto into Wednesday evening
Laxalt holds lead over Cortez Masto into Wednesday evening
2
Sources: U2 sets MSG Sphere opening date; Garth Brooks tickets on sale Monday
Sources: U2 sets MSG Sphere opening date; Garth Brooks tickets on sale Monday
3
When will Nevadans know the winners of Tuesday’s elections?
When will Nevadans know the winners of Tuesday’s elections?
4
Thousands of votes still need to be counted in Clark County, statewide
Thousands of votes still need to be counted in Clark County, statewide
5
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST