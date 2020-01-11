LETTER: The tragedy of the Australian fires

But media ignore that many were started by arsonists.

DELWP Gippland via AP

Recently, the Review-Journal published an Associated Press article headlined, “Australians race to shore up wildfire defenses.” It left out an important fact about these fires.

The article speaks of the fires being fueled by drought and the hottest year on record. Not once does it speak of the almost 200 people who have been arrested across Australia for setting bush fires. Of that number, 24 have been arrested since early November, according to an ABC report.

As a result of the fires, approximately 24 people are dead, 2,000 homes are in ruins and at least a half billion animals have died. Heart wrenching.

How could they have missed such an important fact about arsonists? It’s a glaring one. Pushing a false narrative, irresponsible and bad reporting, or a personal agenda?