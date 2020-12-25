42°F
Letters

LETTER: The tragic and unnecessary death of a child in Las Vegas

Earle Malkin Las Vegas
December 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Anyone who can afford it can buy a car. To operate that car, however, one must, under the law, be educated about driving and be licensed. At this time, depending on where it is purchased, anyone can have a gun if that person can afford it. To operate it, however, that person needs no education on how the gun works, the safety aspects and the usage.

My first job in the Army, in the early ‘50s, was teaching small arms and marksmanship. The first lesson was simple: Every gun is loaded. Maybe if a prospective gun purchaser were required to be educated in weaponry, we would not be reading about a 3-year-old child killed unintentionally by his own mother (Friday Review-Journal). The Second Amendment does not preclude education prior to weapon purchase.

