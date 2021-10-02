71°F
Letters

LETTER: The U.S. military isn’t a social program

Thomas S. Kierstead North Las Vegas
October 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Victor Davis Hanson’s Sept. 26 column on the U.S. military was excellent. I joined the military at approximately the same time as Gen. Mark Milley, but served 30 years unlike his 40. The military exists to train soldiers to fight and to win wars. Military members should not express political views — especially in public forums.

Neither is the military a social program. But there have been several presidents who thought it was.

It’s time for our senior military leaders to put the mission first. Military leaders are not running for office. They do not need to be liked, but they must be respected.

