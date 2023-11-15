LETTER: The world wasn’t as chaotic under Donald Trump

Love him or hate him, he’s better than what we have now.

People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)

I see a lot of negative letters to the editor about President Donald Trump. Say what you will, but during his administration there was peace in the Middle East and Russia, China and North Korea were respecting the United States. Also, the Southern border was secure as compared to this administration’s disaster. Millions of illegals are now spread throughout our country, and we have no idea who they are. They are close to bankrupting several of our sanctuary cities.

Mr. Trump may not appeal to many, but he stands head and shoulders above what we now have.