LETTER: There’s no such thing as perfect safety when it comes to coronavirus

Now we deal with the huge economic impact we created. It doesn’t matter where the government money comes from, it has to be paid by our taxes — and this time, individuals and businesses are equally unable to meet the bill.

I wonder: If we don’t have the promised spike in COVID cases that the medical authorities keep claiming will occur, will people begin to question the draconian measures we took to “protect” ourselves? Of course, we will point fingers when services are cut. America is good at blaming someone else. But we allowed the media frenzy to create this problem; we demanded perfect safety.

If we felt noble in our sacrifice to shut down the country, we ought to be noble as we suffer the results of our actions and the ensuing deprivation we must endure. We did this to ourselves by succumbing to the panic. We have no one else to blame but ourselves, so do not look for scapegoats. The problem is us.