LETTER: This Clark County commissioner needs to set some priorities

While visiting Reno, I noticed that Reno’s beltway, state Route 659, (similar to our Interstate 215) was named McCarran Boulevard. It got me thinking: Why didn’t Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and his band of sheep demand that Washoe County rename McCarran Boulevard after Harry Reid?

Now Mr. Segerblom wants to change Clark County to Las Vegas County. When he wanted to rename McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid, a poll showed that the vast majority of people preferred a change to Las Vegas International Airport. So much for representing the will of the people.

Mr. Segerblom needs to stop wasting taxpayer money on name changes that aren’t a priority to the community. Mr. Segerblom claims the costs of the airport name change were covered by private donations. Clark County taxpayers deserve an audit to check that claim.