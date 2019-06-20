93°F
Letters

LETTER: This taxpayer has confidence in Superintendent Jesus Jara

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
June 19, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Once in a lifetime we find a Clark County school superintendent who will actually try to save a little money by cutting unnecessary expenditures from the budget — and the status quo, including teachers and principals, are up-in-arms (“Principals vote no confidence in CCSD superintendent Jesus Jara,” June 13 Review-Journal).

They have no problem with our taxes being raised to pay for the overhead while getting their step raises and occasional cost-of-living increases. But they could not care less about those of us on fixed incomes being forced to pay for these pay hikes. So Mr. Jara eliminated the deans. God forbid that teachers, principals or vice principals should have to attend to the disruptive students in our schools.

I think there should be a way for us taxpayers to cast a “vote of confidence” for Mr. Jara.

