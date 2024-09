From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Dignitaries gathered on 9/11 to remember and recognize one of America’s saddest days. They all stood in a solemn stance, except for Kamala Harris. She had a big smile on her face and was waving. Someone should have explained to her this wasn’t a happy day.