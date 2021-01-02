LETTER: Those who don’t need stimulus checks should donate them to charity

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My wife and I have recently been discussing two realities: First, through no fault of their own, many people are going hungry in Southern Nevada and may not know where their next meal is coming from. Second, not everyone who will receive government stimulus checks actually needs the money.

As retirees with a comfortable income, we are blessed to have enough financial security that the stimulus payments we will be receiving will not change our lives in a significant way. So we have made the decision to donate our stimulus payments, upon receipt, to the Three Square food bank, which will use the funds to provide meals to fellow citizens who are in desperate need.

We would respectfully ask others who can afford to give up all or some of their stimulus payments to consider donating to Three Square or other life-sustaining charities of their choice. As the saying goes, together we can make a difference.