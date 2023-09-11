LETTER: Time for a US carbon tax

A carbon tax that dedicates proceeds back to taxpayers is the most effective way to make polluters pay.

In your Wednesday story, “Carbon tax eyed at Africa Summit”, Kenyan president William Ruto said, “Those who produce the garbage refuse to pay the bills.”

He is correct. Worldwide, the largest polluters saddle the less well-off with environmental destruction and disaster. Africa is rich in human capital, minerals, and renewable energy potential, but climate threats are causing instability that threatens security and prosperity worldwide.

In this year of expensive climate disasters, we need to think differently and embrace a U.S. carbon price with a cashback dividend.