Letters

LETTER: Time for a US carbon tax

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas
September 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Gas emissions rises from a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont., July 1, 2013. Yo ...
FILE - Gas emissions rises from a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont., July 1, 2013. Youth plaintiffs who are challenging the constitutionality of a Montana policy that does not require state agencies to consider the effect of greenhouse gas emissions in issuing permits for fossil fuel development, argue climate change caused by burning coal and other fossil fuels affects their lives by causing them to breathe smoke due to increasing forest fires, limiting their recreational opportunities and in some cases, harming their families' livelihoods. The scheduled two-week trial begins Monday, June 12, 2023, in Helena, Mont. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

In your Wednesday story, “Carbon tax eyed at Africa Summit”, Kenyan president William Ruto said, “Those who produce the garbage refuse to pay the bills.”

He is correct. Worldwide, the largest polluters saddle the less well-off with environmental destruction and disaster. Africa is rich in human capital, minerals, and renewable energy potential, but climate threats are causing instability that threatens security and prosperity worldwide.

A carbon tax that dedicates proceeds back to taxpayers is the most effective way to make polluters pay. The U.S. should support and work toward a global carbon price that can stabilize the climate and unlock American and African potential.

In this year of expensive climate disasters, we need to think differently and embrace a U.S. carbon price with a cashback dividend.

