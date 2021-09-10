LETTER: Time for rent control in Las Vegas

Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

I am 78 and have lived in Las Vegas for more than 28 years. I have occupied my current apartment for more than 12 years and, since I first moved in, the rent has gone up more than 50 percent. I live on a small fixed income and will soon be homeless unless rent controls are enacted here. I hear of increases from $200 to $300 when a lease is up. This is not only outrageous, but heartless.

Please tell Gov. Steve Sisolak that Las Vegas must have rent controls or thousands of needy seniors such as me will be out on the street.