95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Time for rent control in Las Vegas

Doris Beck Las Vegas
September 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo
Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

I am 78 and have lived in Las Vegas for more than 28 years. I have occupied my current apartment for more than 12 years and, since I first moved in, the rent has gone up more than 50 percent. I live on a small fixed income and will soon be homeless unless rent controls are enacted here. I hear of increases from $200 to $300 when a lease is up. This is not only outrageous, but heartless.

Please tell Gov. Steve Sisolak that Las Vegas must have rent controls or thousands of needy seniors such as me will be out on the street.

MOST READ
1
About 40 cases of mu coronavirus variant detected in Nevada
About 40 cases of mu coronavirus variant detected in Nevada
2
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses
TSA finds problems processing new-look Nevada driver’s licenses
3
Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market
Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market
4
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs’ injury revealed
5
Judge overturns ruling that voided Clark County GOP election
Judge overturns ruling that voided Clark County GOP election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s approval rating keeps falling
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Fresh off of his handling of the Afghanistan debacle, the latest polls show President Joe Biden’s approval rating at less than 44 percent and falling.

In this July 27, 1962, file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is arrested by Albany' ...
LETTER: A horrible past
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

Can the same be said about about whites who want to maintain a whitewash view of history?

Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June ...
LETTER: Stop cherry picking weather data
Rob Biller Mesquite

Twenty-one of the hottest September calendar days on record came in the late 1930s to the mid-1950s.