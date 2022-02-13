LETTER: Time for traffic cameras in Las Vegas

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Our local governments have never installed cameras to capture drivers who run red lights because of “privacy issues.” Now the pressure is on to install technology to track speeders, which will probably be denied for the same reason.

Your Feb. 8 article detailed what happened to a man who left Las Vegas without realizing he had won a $229,000 jackpot at Treasure Island due to a “communications and technology” issue. The Nevada Gaming Control Board jumped in and spent two weeks tracking down Robert Taylor of Arizona so he could collect his prize. How many Robert Taylors are in the world, yet they found him?

According to your article, they accomplished this by “review of multiple hours of surveillance footage across multiple gaming properties, numerous witness interviews, a study of electronic purchase records and an analysis of ride-hailing information from the Nevada Transportation Authority.” Most startling is the “analysis of ride-hailing information from the Nevada Transportation Authority.”

Do we still believe there is privacy in Las Vegas? Isn’t it time to install cameras to monitor drivers who run red lights and drive ridiculous speeds in our city as these two infractions cause so much grief in our valley?