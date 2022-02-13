57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Time for traffic cameras in Las Vegas

Jill Villarreal Henderson
February 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal
David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Our local governments have never installed cameras to capture drivers who run red lights because of “privacy issues.” Now the pressure is on to install technology to track speeders, which will probably be denied for the same reason.

Your Feb. 8 article detailed what happened to a man who left Las Vegas without realizing he had won a $229,000 jackpot at Treasure Island due to a “communications and technology” issue. The Nevada Gaming Control Board jumped in and spent two weeks tracking down Robert Taylor of Arizona so he could collect his prize. How many Robert Taylors are in the world, yet they found him?

According to your article, they accomplished this by “review of multiple hours of surveillance footage across multiple gaming properties, numerous witness interviews, a study of electronic purchase records and an analysis of ride-hailing information from the Nevada Transportation Authority.” Most startling is the “analysis of ride-hailing information from the Nevada Transportation Authority.”

Do we still believe there is privacy in Las Vegas? Isn’t it time to install cameras to monitor drivers who run red lights and drive ridiculous speeds in our city as these two infractions cause so much grief in our valley?

MOST READ
1
Raiders make changes in front-office staff
Raiders make changes in front-office staff
2
Bet on Bengals kicker scoring 1st TD creates liability at Circa
Bet on Bengals kicker scoring 1st TD creates liability at Circa
3
A NLV police officer responded to a homicide. Then he made a life-changing decision.
A NLV police officer responded to a homicide. Then he made a life-changing decision.
4
Circa owner Derek Stevens sees bright future for downtown Vegas
Circa owner Derek Stevens sees bright future for downtown Vegas
5
Las Vegas police say missing man found dead
Las Vegas police say missing man found dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak
LETTER: Follow the leader
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

Gov. Steve Sisolak just mimics California.