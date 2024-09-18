72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Time to address lithium battery fires

Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, ...
Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, 2024. Traffic on I-40 continued to be stop-and-go as a result of an overturned truck and lithium ion battery fire on I-15 east of Barstow, California which began Friday morning. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before s ...
LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. ...
LETTER: Get the national anthem right
JD Vance greets supporters during an election night watch party. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
LETTER: Remember this childless cat man
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris and Lovette Jacobs, a fifth-year ...
LETTER: Harris’ inflation promises fall flat
James McDonald Henderson
September 17, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Following the July lithium-ion battery fire that shut down Interstate 15 for 43 hours, Rep. Dina Titus has introduced legislation to strengthen federal regulations regarding the transport of same (“Battery fire that shut I-15 in focus,” Friday). Included in these proposed regulations are requirements that the maximum battery charge be limited to 30 percent during transport of these batteries.

Funny, electric vehicles are transporting these lithium-ion batteries every time they go somewhere. Let’s limit their charge to 30 percent, just to be safe.

I applaud her efforts to find solutions for the problems that Congress created in the first place. Rather than addressing root causes, such as mandates for EVs that will require massive quantities of these dangerous lithium-ion batteries, those solutions always seem to require the creation of many more costly regulations that we consumers have to pay for.

Refer to the rule of unintended consequences for further info.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before s ...
LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Don Ellis Henderson

We Americans have a free speech law problem. Free speech should never apply when it is trying to accomplish doing away with our democracy.

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. ...
LETTER: Get the national anthem right
Robert N. Summers Las Vegas

Persons selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” in public should be vetted.

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris and Lovette Jacobs, a fifth-year ...
LETTER: Harris’ inflation promises fall flat
John Dlouhy Las Vegas

I wonder why she and the administration haven’t done anything in the past 3½ years to help the small-business owners during that time.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, ...
LETTER: Trump’s incoherence on full display
Ann-Marja Lander Las Vegas

I watched Donald Trump’s response to a question on how he would make child care affordable. You did your readers a disservice by misrepresenting the exchange as normal.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kha ...
LETTER: The NFL is pricing out its fans
Vince Coyle Henderson

I am an avid NFL football fan, and I am really angry at that league and what it has become.

Bill Barnett, left, grandfather of Darin Taylor Hoover, and Republican presidential nominee for ...
LETTER: No excuse for Trump’s Arlington behavior
Joanne Schwartz Las Vegas

So the RJ supports the thumbs up and smiling photo-op former President Donald Trump held at Arlington because Gold Star families invited him?

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Border bill a boon for illegal immigration
Rick Kern Incline Village

The proposed immigration bill codifies into law a minimum of 5,000 illegals per day entering our country before any steps are taken to turn folks around.

Betsy Quiroa shops at a market-style food pantry at the Carver Center in Port Chester, N.Y., We ...
LETTER: Put citizens first
Verne Stewart Boulder City

Our veterans and disabled citizens should be taken care of first.

MORE STORIES