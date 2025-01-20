38°F
Letters

LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Democrats vote to allow biological men in women’s sports
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A learning tool
North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: North Las Vegas a leader on developmental permitting
David Baker Las Vegas
January 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The perpetrator of the hydrants having no water, the reservoirs having no water, the fire department having no money, the forest not being cleaned of underbrush growth, dams being demolished and baitfish being more important than human lives and property in Los Angeles has been identified and currently is being sought by authorities.

The perpetrator of these crimes against the American people is “climate change.”

A “Be on the lookout” order is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.

Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Trump trolls Canada and Greenland.

Duane Mattox Las Vegas

Review-Journal stories on the Legislature help high school students

The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
Robert Rovere Las Vegas

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Charlie Ward Las Vegas

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Tree stumps from removed downed trees in the wash along Kyle Canyon Road. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Kyle Canyon Road and safety hazards
Jim Thomson Las Vegas

The city has allowed the developer to sell these newly developed homes without repairing Kyle Canyon Road to its former rough, but serviceable, condition and without completing off-site or right-of-way improvements.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump and his gags
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump loves, and is effective at, jerking around the press and the gullible.

