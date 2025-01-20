LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’

A “Be on the Lookout Order” is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The perpetrator of the hydrants having no water, the reservoirs having no water, the fire department having no money, the forest not being cleaned of underbrush growth, dams being demolished and baitfish being more important than human lives and property in Los Angeles has been identified and currently is being sought by authorities.

The perpetrator of these crimes against the American people is “climate change.”

A “Be on the lookout” order is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.