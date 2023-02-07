51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon

Reid Grosky Las Vegas
February 6, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, ...
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. (Brian Branch via AP)

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident. Of course, China protested after we shot down the balloon Saturday in ocean waters off South Carolina. The balloon had drifted there from Montana. China said the balloon was simply a blown-off-course civilian operation concerned with things such as climate data.

Sorry, but at the time that excuse sounded like a lot of balloony.

MOST READ
1
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
3
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
4
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
5
CARTOON: Newsom’s puppet master revealed
CARTOON: Newsom’s puppet master revealed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. ...
LETTER: Criminals won’t obey gun laws
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to limit where concealed weapons can be carried in his state.

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
LETTER: There’s no justification for this police beating
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

In response to Kenneth Braun’s Thursday letter (“Gas on fire”) justifying the actions of the Memphis police officers when they recently beat a young man to death

More stories for you
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades
LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades
LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?
LETTER: The best deterrent to crime?
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?
LETTER: Where’s the FBI raid over Biden classified docs?