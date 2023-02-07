LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. (Brian Branch via AP)

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident. Of course, China protested after we shot down the balloon Saturday in ocean waters off South Carolina. The balloon had drifted there from Montana. China said the balloon was simply a blown-off-course civilian operation concerned with things such as climate data.

Sorry, but at the time that excuse sounded like a lot of balloony.