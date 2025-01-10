44°F
Letters

LETTER: Time to end automatic mail ballots in Nevada

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Lyons Las Vegas
January 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Mandatory mail-in ballots are an invitation for fraud. They also add to election expenses and cause delays in results. Mail-in ballots should be available upon request to those asking, as was the case prior to COVID. They are no longer needed as an emergency measure and shouldn’t be mandated.

Gov. Joe Lombardo should prioritize eliminating this waste and potential for fraud, created in 2020 by legislative Democrats.

