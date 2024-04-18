77°F
LETTER: Time to rein in tax subsides for green products

Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
LETTER: O.J.’s executor lives up the poor reputation of lawyers
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
COMMENTARY: Think the ’24 election Is ugly? 1828 says ‘hold my beer’
Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
April 17, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I agree 100 percent with T. Mayer’s Thursday letter on EVs. Let’s go a step further. How many EV’s and “green energy” products would be sold if there were zero tax rebates? Isn’t it time to stop forcing taxpayers to front these companies with our hard-earned tax money and instead let the market decide what value these products have to consumers? It is time Congress revokes all tax rebates on green energy products.

LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

LETTER: Justice is not always served
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates
John Severson Henderson

I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan to reduce inflation.

LETTER: Jacky Rosen runs from her Democrat-ness
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Cobey Du’bravo’s Wednesday letter in which he criticized Sen. Jacky Rosen’s campaign ad for implying she is a maverick Democrat.

LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
Eve Laurie Las Vegas

Higher prices will result. Poor families will still pay a higher price for food because Alber-Krog will still control the distribution of food.

