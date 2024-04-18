LETTER: Time to rein in tax subsides for green products
I agree 100 percent with T. Mayer’s Thursday letter on EVs. Let’s go a step further. How many EV’s and “green energy” products would be sold if there were zero tax rebates? Isn’t it time to stop forcing taxpayers to front these companies with our hard-earned tax money and instead let the market decide what value these products have to consumers? It is time Congress revokes all tax rebates on green energy products.